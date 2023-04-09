To the Editor:
RE: “Lawmakers aim to boost school safety after Tennessee shooting takes six lives.” By Claire Rush, Associated Press/Report for America.
First, I cannot understand the writer’s penchant for mentioning “blue and red” states. The issue of school safety should not be politicized. School safety is a national tragedy in America.
It stems from wrongheaded thinking that bells, whistles, panic buttons, door locks, surveillance cameras, and emergency communications systems will keep children safe in our schools.
They don’t and they won’t! These devices have failed in the past and continue to fail us every day! Yet we Americans are planning to invest even more money in these measures according to this article. Bells and whistles are intended to make people feel that something good is being done when it is not.
Who is to blame? We are. The adults in the room are scratching our heads, winding our watches, and preparing to invest millions of dollars, according to this article, on more of these wonderful high-tech devices and systems that do not keep our children safe in schools.
I am not sure how many times I have beaten this drum. The ONLY way to keep kids safe in schools is by putting well armed certified peace officers or private security guards trained to stop an active shooter in all our schools — K through 12 — whenever children are present in that school!
It is imperative and affordable. I realize it is easier said than done, but I believe that it must be done. The Killeen-Fort Hood area has a somewhat unique workforce.
We have military retirees in their forties leaving active duty behind, staying in the Killeen Fort Hood area, and looking for work. Men and women who can and do become local police officers to add to the existing KISD Police force.
I strongly support women police officers in elementary schools to protect our children. I believe a policewoman would be viewed as less “threatening” to younger students, more accepted in a school environment, and instinctively protective as a mother or a potential mother!
Here is my cost analysis for certified peace officers: $50K salary, $3K weapon & body armor, $5K annual training/overtime, $2K uniforms $60K per police officer for 180 school days per year.
If you wish to increase the KISD Police Force (presently 29 officers) to 102 police officers / security guards to cover 51 campuses with two officers each: 73 new police officers are needed at $60K each $4,380,000 / 44,000 students, or $99.55 per student protected.
$99.55 is about the cost of one new pair of sneakers!
Are you willing to pay $99.55 more annually in school taxes to save a child’s life?
If not, how much is a child’s life worth to you?
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
(1) comment
Arm the teachers and staff.
