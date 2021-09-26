To the Editor:
Why do Texas voters keep voting for politicians who do not care about them? I see current state and legislative branches that seem their only focus is making political calculations that are best for their election futures. From local to state, elected officials are out of touch with constituents who are non-White, non-business, non-religious and non-conspiracy believers.
Our own state representative, Brad Buckley, has worked diligently to align himself with the Special Session rubber stamping of a state that criminalizes and penalizes its own citizens (namely SB 8). Mr. Buckley announced on Facebook, “Texas is the greatest state in the nation.”
My question is ... what state is he in? Is it the state of his and his Republican colleagues’ minds? The hypocrisy of our state government shows it as anything BUT great when, sadly, it could be.
I wouldn’t think that a “greatest state” would have an attorney general whose only focus seems to conjure up lawsuits against all entities that he does not agree with.
This is an AG who has been under criminal indictment for Securities Fraud, and still is elected to the office that oversees the legal interests and protections for the entire state.
We have a state that sues its own school districts for abiding by local decisions in the form of health protections/recommendations for the greater population of their students and staff employees.
I wouldn’t think that a “greatest state” would have elected a governor who is fine with authorizing vigilante citizens to target women for their own health decisions, and then offer a $10K bounty for those who may have assisted. A “greatest state” where all rapists will be arrested and off the streets of Texas, because the governor declared it.
I don’t see a “greatest state” where voting is being restricted because there might be voter fraud, when none to speak of was found to exist. A “greatest state” where money flows freely in $11 million that will be spent on border walling, yet will regulations, and an appointed PUC, keep the power on for Texans in future climate extremes?
Perhaps this will all be resolved and the “greatest state” will prevail, as such, because more people have more freedom to carry guns ... without permit and without training. Yee-Haw!
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights
