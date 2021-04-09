To the Editor:
Republicans are busy ranting about “cancel culture” instead of helping to solve real problems.
Instead of focusing on Dr. Seuss books, denouncing Democrats, continuing to wrongly believe Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election and pushing ways to restrict voting, Republicans should get involved in governing.
Take infrastructure improvements, for example. Most Americans agree our country’s infrastructure could use some work. Many Republicans support infrastructure spending, but they don’t like President Biden’s plan: too expensive, they say, and corporations shouldn’t have to foot the bill by paying more in taxes.
OK, Republicans, how would YOU pay for infrastructure improvements? How about a plan? Opposition is easy. Governing, not so much.
Debbie Moore
Harker Heights
