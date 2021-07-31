To the Editor:
Citizens in Harker Heights need to start a grassroots campaign to rid the city of ineffective and uncaring city council members.
It seems that many of them don’t work to solve issues that concern the average citizen.
Of particular concern are the unreasonable property taxes that will be imposed this year. With faster increases in home values, more taxes are being imposed, and at a greater rate than in previous years.
We expect reasonable increases, at expected inflation cost-of-living levels, but those are not the rates that are being experienced.
As such, many will expect financial hardships, especially those on fixed income. Do council members care?
Where does that new money go? I imagine that the council will find use of it, probably for pet projects. We will be told that we must have them, that they are necessary to run the city effectively .
If these public servants don’t serve the public, they need to be removed. Please remember that during the next council elections.
Kenneth Godfrey
retired sergeant major
Harker Heights
