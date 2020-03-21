To the Editor:
Is space the final frontier, using science to discover and define? Can we trust scientific thought to define and explain?
We cannot explain gravity, electricity, molecule bonding, and most forces and principles touted by science. We know how to use them but do not know exactly what and where they came from.
The final frontier is the understanding of natural, unexplainable phenomena, even those that we use daily.
We must use science as a tool, and not the final answer, to questions of life as well. According to science, life is nothing more than activity caused by chemical bonding.
That is probably why there is such a lackadaisical attitude about abortion.
Is the ‘thing’ within the woman a living thing are a mass of cells and energy that will eventually emerge as one?
Here science would say that that creature is a human being based upon the criteria defining life.
We must assume that fetuses are living creatures, even human beings, though not complete.
We must give them more credence for life. Science demands it.
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
