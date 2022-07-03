To the Editor:
It’s time for America’s “silent majority” on reproductive rights to stop being silent.
Poll after poll indicates most Americans support abortion rights with restrictions. We the people need to get off the sidelines.
We can post about reproductive rights on social media; submit letters to the editor to newspapers; and learn about abortion and the Dobbs ruling and talk to others about abortion rights.
Those of us who have had experiences related to abortion can share our stories with others.
We can take part in peaceful rallies for reproductive rights; tell our representatives in government that we — not they — should control our bodies; and donate to political candidates who back abortion rights and to groups that fight for reproductive rights.
And, of course, we can and should vote in the upcoming election and future elections — “like your rights depend on it” as the ACLU puts it on its website — because they do.
It took a long time for Americans to gain reproductive rights. It took decades for abortion opponents to get Roe v. Wade overturned. It probably will take decades for women to regain what has been taken from them, but the struggles have begun and the goal must be attained because government cannot be allowed to seize rights from Americans.
It’s time for America’s “silent majority” to start speaking up and stop being trampled on.
Deb Moore
Harker Heights
(2) comments
“Reproductive rights”? No one is infringing on anyones rights. The problem is for years, the libtards in America have not understood the term pro-choice. The choice is whether or not to have sexual intercourse. This is the choice. Once you make that choice then you accept all consequences associated with that choice. Killing your baby should never have been a choice. The fact it took 50 years for us to finally realize this, show just how repulsive our society has become.
Reproductive rights? You can mindlessly reproduce all you want to. You just cannot murder your baby. That is absolutely appropriate. Your baby has rights too, Stop calling infanticide "reproductive rights," it isn't.
