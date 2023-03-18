To the Editor:
As Sunshine Week ends, I think it’s a good time to ask once again for the Harker Heights City Council to fully explain the dozens of “speeding in a school zone” tickets given in an area that turned out not to be a school zone.
To the Editor:
When I received a ticket on the section of Mountain Lion Road between Iowa and Modoc, which is the section preceding the YMCA, I told the city prosecutor who wanted me to submit a guilty plea that the section was neither marked by school zone signs nor was listed in the city table of designated school zones. The prosecutor requested that the judge drop my case and that happened.
I discretely asked my mayor and City Council by email to see if this happened to others and if so, could the record be corrected for them. I received the quintessential “sound of crickets” in return. So I asked in a city council meeting and got the same response. So I submitted an open records request with the police department and received a nameless list of nearly 100 tickets given out in this section of road. Each of those improper tickets should have been corrected by my city.
I submitted an open records request to determine if the city silence was masking behind-the-scenes corrections but this time instead of hearing the now-familiar sound of crickets, I was sent a copy of the city attorney letter requesting that the Texas Attorney General approve the city concealing from public view my request for the pertinent intra-city communications; the city attorney said the communication was based on “attorney-client” privilege.
To this day, nothing has been revealed to the public.
While it disappointing to know that my city council just wouldn’t be transparent and say what happened, even worse was when they later met and quietly updated the table of school zones.
It now includes the section I was improperly ticketed on.
Howard Arey
Harker Heights
