Heights reader says U.S. soldiers need better rules of engagement
To the Editor:
The leadoff headline on Saturday’s (July 4) KDH front page: “Two former Fort Hood generals express opinions on possible Russian bounties.”
First, the word “possible” sends me back to the long list of possible things attributed to or allegedly caused by President Trump. It is somewhat surprising that two general officers (GOs) give this credence. Second, I can tell by their respective well meaning, but way off the mark, replies that you asked the wrong people.
In basic training, advanced individual training, and NCO squad leadership training, it was stressed that problems should be solved at the lowest command level possible.
If you want the right answer about bounties on soldiers’ heads and a straight-forward solution, you should ask a soldier who has defended himself or herself with a rifle on the mean streets of any Middle East hell hole. They will tell you that rules of engagement (ROE) are paramount to their survival, morale and mission.
The United States soldier or Marine is the best trained, best equipped and best fed fighting man or woman on the battlefield, and the fiercest fighters. However, if they do not have the best ROE that allow them to use the advanced technology (enhanced gun sights, night vision googles, and long range weapons) they possess to destroy their enemy at minimum risk to themselves, all the other “bests” are meaningless!
If soldiers must first determine if an enemy soldier is wearing boxers or briefs before they can engage that target, we (all us Americans) have done them a great disservice! Politicized, bureaucratic, wrong-headed ROE put great risk on our American warfighters. They cause long, endless wars, multiple deployments to the same dung heaps, understandably low morale, difficult recruiting, and climbing suicide rates in our services.
One of the GOs commented, “I hope our commanders are speaking up in the proper, respectful manner within the chain of command.”
Not me. I want a plain speaking stand-up kind of commander who will put his or her career on the line for their soldiers’ lives. With favorable ROEs, the talk of bounties will disappear in the muzzle flash of an enemy target destroyed. We (all us Americans) owe our warfighters on the battlefield nothing less!
Our long presence in Afghanistan is discouraging. Billions of tax dollars spent, thousands of lives lost, tens of thousands of refugees created, yet no victory has been achieved, no lasting stability has been accomplished, and no treaty has been successful.
Still, politicians, generals, and senior executive service bureaucrats in Washington, D.C., continue to bumble and stumble with no clear goal in sight.
The last thing we should be doing in Afghanistan is adding to the warfighters’ angst with cumbersome ROEs that threaten their safety and embolden the enemy.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
