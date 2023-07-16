To the Editor:
RE: Recent Supreme Court decision on affirmative action.
In a letter to the editor on Sunday, July 9, a writer expressed concern over a recent Supreme Court decision that ruled against the use of affirmative action programs during admission processes at colleges and universities. The writer argues: “There is cause for alarm with recent Supreme Court decisions. They are inconsistent with the principles of liberty and justice. They reverse years of progress made by men and women who risk their lives for equality in a system fraught with inequalities.” I agree with the writer in part that there is cause for alarm. However, I also see there is cause for hope.
Hope that we as a nation have learned something from affirmative action and now can love our neighbor as ourselves as the Bible commands. Hope that affirmative action is antiquated in the sense that we “Talked the Talk” and now we must “Walk the Walk” and live up to equality in all things. Surely, we have enough experience to know we can work and live side by side with anyone of good character regardless of their color. Shame on us all if we have not learned this from 50 or 60 years of affirmative action.
Maybe the Supreme Court is giving us a test period to see if we have learned? I will pray mightily that we (as in all of us) get a passing grade. I hope we can assure the original writer we have overcome the need for affirmative action and there is little cause for alarm.
I offer our local military community on-post and off-post. Most of us live side-by-side with little thought or force from affirmative action. This makes me wish that more military veterans were in the House of Representatives and Congress at state and national levels.
Lastly, we are all in this great experiment of representative government in our Constitutional Republic together.
To paraphrase Dr. Martin Luther King, hopefully, other countries watch America and judge us by the content of fairness in our national character, and not the colors of our skin. This we all must live. This we all must defend.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
You seem to want to combat racism with more racism, which is exactly what affirmative action was and is.
