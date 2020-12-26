To the Editor:
It took me a minute or two reading Wednesday’s (Dec. 23) editorial: “COVID relief bill shows Congress can still work — occasionally” to realize it was satirical.
I initially thought it belonged better on Page B6 Comics. Reading further I found a perfect location for this editorial in the Fort Hood Herald’s front page, titled: Field sanitation.
My smile of incredulity started with “First was an orderly presidential election, perhaps the cleanest and most secure ever ...” This made me suspect this is not a serious editorial. Any fair-minded American voter surely understands the look and smell of voting irregularities and unsolicited mail-in ballots might perpetuate on this or any election in the middle of a health pandemic. Especially after whistleblowers and eye-witness accounts of inappropriate ballot handling and lack of bipartisan vote counting was reported.
“Lawmakers hitched the COVID-19 relief to a big funding bill that would keep the federal government running through September.”
The COVID-19 economic relief bill of $900B does provide a $600 per individual relief (Preisdent Trump is demanding $2,000). However, it also gifts $40M to COVID-19 closed Kennedy Performing Arts Center and $1B to other COVID-19 closed museums and galleries in the D.C area. Buildings, especially closed buildings, do not need relief money. COVID-19 relief dollars should be exclusive to the average American citizen.
The big funding bill ($2.3T), titled Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, is really a disguised Washington, D.C., traditional Omnibus funding bill. It contains more pork products than Oscar Meyer. It provides $4B to many foreign governments. This is monies President Trump wants designated to the COVID-19 relief to American citizens. Why are we still funding countries that hate us?
American taxpayers are being hoodwinked to the tune of $2.3 trillion by our own elected representatives. They are supposed to be honest brokers doing the will of the citizens they represent. They are not doing what I expected them to do. Are they doing what you expected them to do?
This is not satire after all. It is a disgrace! Please contact The Honorable Cruz, Cornyn, or Carter today and tell them to stop wasting our tax dollars!
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
