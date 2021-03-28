To the Editor:
There is a movement to designate Washington, D.C., as a state, our 51st. There are over 700,000 citizens in the D..C area who don’t get full representation in the Senate, and there is inadequate governing of local concerns.
The District of Columbia was so designated as a place for our government to reside, in a politically neutral location.
As such, no single-sided politics could thrive and affect policies of the entire nation.
If it is designated as a state, then the citizens would elect two senators, with the voting strength of large states, for an area smaller than many large cities and even Rhode Island.
However, it has a population greater than some states and the need for fair representation continues.
A fair way to provide that representation would be to incorporate the non-governmental areas of the D.C. area into an adjoining state, either Virginia or Maryland. As it is now, a large population of D.C. government workers and officials live in those states already.
The politics they represent is already there and those of current D.C. citizens would simply add and balance representation within those states.
Doing this would give citizens fair representation and not burden the country with another single-party state.
Kenneth Godfrey
retired master sergeant
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.