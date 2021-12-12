To the Editor:
Do you have time? Can you find time? Guess what, time is a happening, a measurement of an event. It is an invention. Time is not eternal; there is no beginning or ending, those events cannot be measured. You have time only if you do or track something. You cannot find time since it, like thought, does not exist on its own. So, we make time, by doing.
Prejudice is like that; it is made. What are people actually prejudiced about? It’s NOT skin color. It is diverse mannerisms and speech patterns. If we incorporate similarities in our behavior, prejudice is lessened. Learn “American” English, and accent. Keep your culture.
There is no reason for rampant prejudice, the type that separates a population. We all prejudge, but eventually we must, and do, assimilate.
Let’s celebrate our diversity but join together in our similarity.
After all, that is why our country was founded.
Kenneth Godfrey
retired master sergeant
Harker Heights
