To the Editor:
I’m sure we’ve all seen our yellow (30- to 60-passenger) buses on our streets with 1-5 students; what a way to run KISD — it’s pure insanity.
I’m a proponent of in-person/on-campus KISD opening for the district now. Dr. Craft has done his due diligence and presented a workable plan — “virtual-learning” is a last resort.
It seems the age-old labor union vs. management struggle has arisen. Risk (safety) vs Reward (well-being) of our children is at stake.
As the “wealth-gap” grows, as Sen. Cory Booker states, our KISD board follows the pied piper. Seems they are more concerned over the employee safety vs. the student’s well-being and education.
It seems KISD and Fort Hood have failed to coordinate/communicate the resources available to both — Texas CPS, Bell County Public Health District, Baylor Scott &White/AdventHealth and Darnall Army Medical Center. It’s shame full, to me.
I’m a proponent of Dr. Scott Atlas’/Hoover Institute science (not political science): there’s no logical, science-based or common sense rationale reason to delay in-person/on-campus instruction in KISD.
The Army has done our soldier families’ children no favors — the Installation Management Command has proven a disaster. DOD pays a significant amount to KISD in Impact Aid depending on KISD to make the right decision. I think they have failed us all, especially our children’s education in favor of the TEA. It’s Killeen’s own version of Tammany Hall.
So what can be done?
1. Show up for the Aug. 25 KISD board meeting. Don’t count on the Garrison Commander to fairly represent you as a soldier’s child advocate.
Advocate for in-person/on-campus instruction; if you support it — y’all have to make the Safety vs. Well-being decision on your own; you speak for your children, not I. (Personally, the seasonal flu is more of a threat than COVID-19 among our kids).
2. Push for military family; or non-mil family school choice; if KISD can’t deliver.
3. From the military side; let your troop leader/chain-of-command know of your concerns regarding your kids education @ Fort Hood/KISD; if they tell you contact the Garrison PAO — go to the IG; to me they’re idiots.
4. Advocate for separate DOD Installation schools.
Maybe DOD/DA should consider deputy corps commanders to deploy and keep the commanders home to tend to business. Again, the Installation Management Command concept has failed our soldiers.
Hank Glaister
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.