Despite the KDH article calling this “mostly good news,” it should be lost on nobody that Harker Heights has proposed an eye-watering budget with a fourfold increase in property taxes.
Taxes will rise from last year’s $578,541 increase to an almost unimaginable $2,299,977. Sadly, nearly 9 of every 10 dollars in new tax revenue is coming from existing property owners whose homes have appreciated. New growth contributes just 14% of this proposed tax increase. This is soaking our current property owners for every cent possible.
And “every cent possible” isn’t hyperbole. Under a horrible Tax Code provision called “Tax Increment Rate” (TIR), the city can levy past tax rate that was unused under the maximum level, and this is the last year it can exercise expiring TIR.
That 3-year-ago TIR is a higher rate now being applied to a city tax base where homes have appreciated about 40% over that period. That’s how you get an 18.6% tax increase from citizens without having to seek their approval. The city has set the proposed rate to the very highest rate allowed under the law without a voter ratification election.
Of course there needs to be the façade of a need to take this much, and this year the city is pushing “unfunded mandates.” Whether it’s share of cost for WCID generators or the buy-in of wastewater capacity, the city is saying, “We have all these new needs!”
But none is new. The Council voted on the generator option last year without asking a single question of the WCID manager, so lesser cost options were not explored. The cost was even in last year’s budget to be paid fully this year. The buy-in of wastewater capacity saves substantial money, as a larger bond for expansion of the city plant is avoided.
But those facts disrupt the city narrative that is the premise for the largest city tax increase ever — an increase not based on needs but the want to take every dollar it can.
Howard Arey
Harker Heights
