To the Editor:
Headline Thursday Sept. 8, 2022: “Consultant: Homelessness in Killeen will worsen without sensible solution.”
I had some difficulty trying to ferret out the cause of this ever-worsening homelessness in Killeen. Admittedly, I have always struggled with “word-problems.” I often read or consider things several times to try to understand what a writer or speaker is trying to tell me.
For example, a college professor told me, “Van Riper, I thought you might like to know that alphabetically and academically you occupy the same seat in your class.” At first, I thought this was an interesting coincidence, then I realized it was a bit of a sarcastic review of my academic prowess.
The opening quote by the consultant reads, “You have an extremely high level of chronicness,….” Neither I nor my autocorrect feature could find the word chronicness in our respective dictionary searches.
Next the consultant explains that a “preliminary study found that almost 16% of the homeless population in Killeen were born in Bell County.” I do not see a person’s birthplace as germane to being homeless unless you are born in some barren desert with no building materials.
“Almost 42% had jobs in Bell County before experiencing homelessness.” Logically, where you had a job and it went away probably means your can no longer afford to live at that place. It would not take a consultant to figure that out. However, if you had a job and you quit your job that would be a choice not a circumstance. “… nearly 65% started experiencing homelessness in Bell County.” I thought we were talking about Killeen?
“NO. 1 Problem” “Your homelessness is coming out of Fort Hood. ... Ten-thousand people are being outplaced,” Outplaced is a new word for me and probably for you, too. For many years I have used displaced, which is the same meaning. However, the word outplace does connote that new employment is being sought.
The dilemma here is that Fort Hood is the largest employer located next to Killeen. Fort Hood also generates the second and third largest employers in Killeen, the Killeen Independent School District and our three major health care providers. Blaming Fort Hood for Killeen’s homeless problem is as pointless as blaming Baylor-Scott and White for the deaths in Killeen.
The consultant makes a few suggestions and recommendations and a lot of chatter about social service agencies doing more and working together to help the homeless. He goes on to explain the “Martin v. Boise” decisions, which ruled that people experiencing homelessness cannot be punished for sleeping on public property in absence of suitable alternatives.
Another recommendation is changing the culture of how homeless people are viewed and treated.
Some dreary predictions for the future continued expansion of homelessness in our cities and towns. Lots of talk about things getting worse before they get better.
We Killeen and Temple taxpayers who funded this interlocal agreement did not get much bang for our bucks. Doom and gloom statistics mostly, with a few good ideas.
If we continue to elect people who make homelessness and unemployment more attractive than a home and a job, this problem of homelessness will go on and on.
Please vote smart at our next election cycle.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
