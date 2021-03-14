To the Editor:
The citizens of Texas are trying to explain our state to the rest of the country in slogans of “We’re a whole other country” and “We don’t need no stinkin’ regulations.”
In a public statement, Gov. Greg Abbott recently responded that the power outage was a total failure by ERCOT. He doesn’t refer to the lack of regulatory maintenance operations that were never enacted for the Public Utility Commission and Texas Railroad Commission under his administration’s watch. We can county on the political gaming of our governor and his entire party to give an interview on Fox, where he immediately says, “This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America.”
The governor is seizing opportunity for rhetoric that avoids speaking factually in terms of energy forms the state uses, as 80% fossil fuel, and where the breakdown of equipment was greatest.
Someone needs to point out to Republican leadership that the deadly deal Abbott refers to is deadly to Texas (already) and that the opaqueness that he assigns to ERCOT is absolutely the same as his opaqueness and downright lies. The need to be transparent is always required in government, and it starts with the governor, his administration and those he appoints.
When will voters see the reality of this state that has priorities in service to big business as opposed to bolstering infrastructure, expanding Medicaid, and generally promoting citizen services?
The focus to sue the federal government appears to be the first order of the Republican state offices. Attorney General Ken Paxton, under indictment and FBI investigation, assumes the same gleeful duty to wage lawsuits to the tune of $43 million to sue Google. Not forgetting Ken’s big adventure, spending our taxpayer money, in bringing a lawsuit to claim baseless voter fraud in four other states. And I’m guessing we financed his trip to rally Jan. 6 rioters and kiss the DJT ring.
If you think you deserve competent decision making and non-criminal players in your state government, keep voting.
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights
