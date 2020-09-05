To the Editor:
Thanks to the Bell County Commissioners Court for holding public discussions about the Confederate statue located outside the County Courthouse in Belton. I attended Monday’s (Aug. 24) meeting at the Expo Center’s Assembly Hall on the side of those who want to move the statue to a cemetery where Confederate soldiers are buried or to the Bell County Museum.
The statue honors people who fought against the United States of America to preserve slavery. It is a symbol of oppression that doesn’t belong on the grounds of any courthouse in America. The words on the monument, “To our Confederate heroes,” are especially troubling to me as a U.S. Army veteran; they are not my heroes.
Of course, I am disappointed by the court’s decision to not decide. The statue is probably not going anywhere anytime soon. Hopefully, Bell County residents will come together someday and insist that this “tribute” be moved to a more appropriate setting. People can’t change the past, but they can change the future.
Debbie Moore
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.