To the Editor:
Thank you, Killeen Daily Herald, for the Oct. 16 editorial about Fort Hood’s name change.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
Thank you, Killeen Daily Herald, for the Oct. 16 editorial about Fort Hood’s name change.
In the insightful editorial, the Herald acknowledges that the name change to Fort Cavazos “may not be easy” and will involve “some big adjustments,” but it correctly points out that ignoring Fort Hood’s Confederate ties “diminishes” the post and the local community.
In my opinion, it’s embarrassing that the Army’s largest post is named for a Civil War general who fought for the Confederacy and who resigned his command after his army was routed at Nashville.
Rather than mourning the loss of a name, local residents are urged by the Herald to celebrate “the area’s new tradition.”
No doubt, the new name of the post will take a lot of getting used to. But the Herald is right: Now is the time to cut the post’s Confederate ties and to “embrace a new chapter in the history of our post and our community.”
Deb Moore
Harker Heights
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.