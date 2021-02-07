To the Editor:
I hope that everybody gets off the podium of hate against anybody not like themselves.
Folks that have sexual tendencies different than the norm need to be left alone: Such is between them and God; it is not for us to judge.
I have personal opinions about homosexuality; those thoughts remain within myself. I do have friends who live that life and I leave them to their life choices, keeping them as good friends.
My only (and most important) personal plea to everybody: I pray and hope that all seriously consider the condition of their souls.
God gave us a way for glorious eternity, through the gift of His Son, Jesus. The choice of rejection will cause rejection by God. Please take heed!
Kenneth Godfrey
retired master sergeant
Harker Heights
