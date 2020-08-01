To the Editor:
Where are our heads? There is one thing that should be on our minds now, and that is not politics or social justice. Those things are clearly important, but lives are not at stake with them.The national emergency is what we need to focus on now.
Texas has now acquired the position of third in the nation, of COVID-19 infected citizens, a very sad state.
Wonder why? Instead of the expected high senior rate of infections, it appears that young adults are the prime victims of the virus.
They ignore health officials and civic warnings about social distancing necessities and especially the wearing of masks; very simple and easy means of protection.
There have been COVID parties to scorn and belittle the problem, and crowded beaches and public gatherings where many ignore the problem. It seems that fun is more important than responsibility.
Many express concerns of government intrusion in their lives; increased possibility of socialism.
This is not a political thing. This is a national health emergency in which millions have been infected and could have permanent heath concerns, and hundreds of thousands have died.
Until vaccines become available, these numbers will increase.
Let’s put our heads back on and focus on the immediate and ongoing danger, and then the other important issues when we are safe again.
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
