To the Editor:
It’s been 10 years since the Killen City Council awarded City Manager Connie Green over a half-million dollars to make him go away. That’s “water under the bridge,”or is it?
I’m not a Killeenite — I live up the expressway in Harker Heights. I spent a few short years serving for the City of Killeen — the best folks you can find. I “bugged-out” when I was appointed interim duties as the city planner and the superintendent of streets as well as the Civil Works Project Manager/City Engineer.
I assure y’all got your dime; respect, recognition and empathy was and remains my mantra.
We just had local elections: City of Killeen, Harker Heights City Council and KISD Board. Voter turnout was abysmal.
I think it’s time to get involved, no matter your political stripes. I know the KISD Board has three seats up for a vote in the 2022 election. It’s not too early to consider this election in earnest.
From ethics, to election, to education, to Local Government Code, I think it’s more than worthwhile that we all become familiar with Texas law.
Perhaps more so, the preamble of the U.S. Constitution: We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defence, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.
Hank Glaister
Harker Heights
