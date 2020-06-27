To the Editor:
Several weeks ago I noticed that people were starting to “get it” and do the ‘social distancing’ thing, and wear masks in public.
Unfortunately, since businesses are opening up, many believe that the crisis is over, and as a result, infections are on the rise again.
We cannot let our defenses down against this enemy.
For the current crisis, we must work together to fight the CORVID-19 by limiting the possibilities of spreading the disease, from ourselves to others.
The use of masks will not prevent us from getting the disease but goes a long way in preventing those that have the virus from spreading to others.
Masks do block most droplets from the mouth and nose that carry the virus.
Some masks can limit the virus from entering one’s mouth and nostrils but will not protect the eyes or ears, so don’t expect them to be 100%.
But, any protection is better than none.
Bottom line: Do the right thing; wash you hands, keep social distancing, and wear masks when you are inside with others.
Let’s fight this thing by doing what is necessary to protect others; we will eventually be protecting ourselves as the virus dissipates.
Until vaccines become available, we must buckle up and take on the inconveniences for a while.
This has to be a community effort.
Kenneth Godfrey
Harker Heights
