To the Editor:
Freedom at last! We are free to go about our lives without masks. Really? Has the COVID virus gone away? Is it now safe to be amongst crowds?
The fact is that Texas still records multiple infections and deaths daily. Despite hospitals having more rooms available, with fewer occupied by virus patients, the urgency to protect ourselves and others is still necessary. If we don’t, we must expect a resurgence. Hospitals will fill up.
Unfortunately, the new proclamation will leave many with the impression that we have passed the worst, and the danger is over. It is not!
Please, continue to wear masks and observe social distancing. Only then can we get rid of the virus. Additionally, you MUST get your vaccination, probably the most important life-saving health measure that you can do.
Even if you survive the virus, you will probably have lifelong health issues. It is such an easy thing to do to help get rid of this pandemic episode.
Kenneth Godfrey
retired master sergeant
Harker Heights
