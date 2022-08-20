To the Editor:
Several of my neighbors have stopped and asked why I am flying my American flag upside down. I tell them it is a warning sign that our country is in danger from within and without!
Within: poor leadership at many levels, wrongheaded or poorly timed political policies, cancel culture, unequal application of our laws, rising crime rates, uncontrolled welfare, uncontrolled borders, taxation without (or with very poor) representation, voting security, uncontrolled spending by Congress and Executive branches, globalism — a new kind of slavery, corporate greed, congressional greed, a weakened military, one nation (ours) climate change policies and practice, homelessness, disinformation, incorrect family makeup in most television ads, mistrust of our federal government, a non-existent or not enforced immigration policy, voter apathy, unemployment or underemployment, education’s rising costs and declining competency, defunding our police, emptying our prisons foolishly,
Without: God, common sense, a sense of history, faith in our Founding Fathers and our Constitution, vote reform, an honest and fair news media, a predominant military, the memory of what has always kept America out front, the political honesty to admit and learn from our mistakes (withdrawal from Afghanistan & COVID-19 pandemic) we will continue to flounder in decline of character and country.
Cheap labor from foreign countries has given us cheap prices for common goods. This is a trap. We don’t understand the true cost of cheap foreign labor. It is killing our ability to compete in world markets. It is destroying our collective work ethic and our education ethic here in America. We used to lead the world in everything. Now we don’t! What changed us? All of the above!
We taxpayer voters seem to believe we have lost our ability to correct these wrongdoings! We have lost our faith in the “one citizen, one vote” doctrine that has long served America.
I see our biggest challenge as restoring the faith that we can change things that affect our lives with our vote. I feel the only way to do that is to return to one Election Day with picture ID required and requested absentee ballots with an identifiable signature and address.
Please vote in all our local, state and national elections. Bring your voter ID card. If you don’t have one, apply for one. Bring your picture ID (driver’s license or Texas ID only card). If you don’t have one, apply for one.
If you are unable to vote in person, please request an absentee ballot. Most military people do this regularly when serving far from home.
Voting in person or by absentee ballot is not hard.
It is still the law of our land! Thank you.
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
(2) comments
I agree completely. Some even feel this country may be headed for another civil war. I hope it doesn't come to that, but the tyrannical communist party sure seems to be intent on provoking one
Mr. Van Riper, you are very correct with everything you said. ...We are being indoctrinated with the left's propaganda and mind control on our tvs, radios, and news media...It is both scary and shameful how the left, the woke, are taking control....I am very afraid that if conservatives, Republicans, don't take control in the coming mid term elections...we will reach a low point in our country, ...that we may never be able to recover from.
