To the Editor:

Several of my neighbors have stopped and asked why I am flying my American flag upside down. I tell them it is a warning sign that our country is in danger from within and without!

don76550

I agree completely. Some even feel this country may be headed for another civil war. I hope it doesn't come to that, but the tyrannical communist party sure seems to be intent on provoking one

dailymajor

Mr. Van Riper, you are very correct with everything you said. ...We are being indoctrinated with the left's propaganda and mind control on our tvs, radios, and news media...It is both scary and shameful how the left, the woke, are taking control....I am very afraid that if conservatives, Republicans, don't take control in the coming mid term elections...we will reach a low point in our country, ...that we may never be able to recover from.

