To the Editor:
A Letter to the Editor published in the Feb. 11 Herald defends the Confederate soldier statue that’s on the grounds of the Bell County Courthouse.
The writer says that Confederates were not traitors because they were never convicted of treason and that the Constitution doesn’t forbid states from leaving the United States.
While it’s true the Constitution doesn’t ban states from leaving the U.S., Article III of the Constitution states that levying war against the United States is treason. Confederates fought against the United States. Yes, Confederates were traitors.
Most Bell County residents probably just want to leave the statue where it is. It’s not hurting anyone — at least not physically — they say. Moving it won’t change history, they say. It would cost a lot to move it, they say.
But the statue honors soldiers who fought against the United States. And to some people, it is a shameful symbol of racism and a painful reminder of the Confederacy — an entity that caused hundreds of thousands to die so that slavery might be preserved.
I’m fine with Confederate monuments on Civil War battlefields or at cemeteries where Confederate soldiers are buried. I’m not fine with a tribute to Confederate soldiers being on property owned by all Bell County residents, including me, an Army veteran.
The bottom line: that statue shouldn’t be anywhere near a courthouse and should be moved.
Deb Moore
Harker Heights
Deb, you share the thoughts of Communist china and other totalitarian governments. If you don't like the factual history, then revise it. Leave the statue alone. The only thing that needs removed is Louie Minor from the commissioner's court.
