To the Editor:

A Letter to the Editor published in the Feb. 11 Herald defends the Confederate soldier statue that’s on the grounds of the Bell County Courthouse.

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

don76550

Deb, you share the thoughts of Communist china and other totalitarian governments. If you don't like the factual history, then revise it. Leave the statue alone. The only thing that needs removed is Louie Minor from the commissioner's court.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.