To the Editor:

What’s in a name?

RetiredSGM06

I agree 100%. I came to Ft Hood as and E5. I served 3 tours on Ft Hood for 18 years 3 six year tours which led to my selection to E9. I also refuse to call it anything but Ft Hood. Why? Because I too refuse to accept the woke mob trying to please loud mouths. Unfortunately there have been many murders on Ft Hood over the years and with all the hatred of American and it's history not to mention a sitting resident in the White House and his ilk that hate America. Long live Ft Hood.

don76550

It will be Ft Hood to me also. I refuse to recognize a name change by far left woke activists who want to revise history. History revision is what totalitarian communist regimes do, not Americans

