To the Editor:
What’s in a name?
I was unexpectedly diverted from Vietnam to Fort Hood in July 1968. Armor Branch told me there were too many lieutenant aviators in Vietnam, so a group of us — about 30 who had just completed flight school — were reassigned to slow down the flow.
My career manager said I would be at Fort Hood a minimum of 90 days and not longer than one year.
Three days after I arrived at Fort Hood, I was invited to Happy Hour at the Fort Hood “O” Club by some new pilot friends. I met a smart and beautiful young second grade schoolteacher that evening.
She had lived in Fort Hood’s Walker Village and attended Meadows Elementary School for three years as a dependent child in the 1950s. She later taught at Meadows for four years in the 1980s.
We were married in April 1969 at Brigade Avenue East Chapel, Fort Hood. I left for Vietnam in June 1969. Our son was born at Darnall Army Hospital (DAH) while I was there.
Returning to the States in June 1970, I was assigned to Fort Hood until September 1972. During this tour, our daughter was born at DAH.
Suffice it to say that over a twenty-year career (always asking to be assigned to Alaska) I served four tours — a total of almost 10 years at Fort Hood.
I hunted, fished, flew Army helicopters, operated Army tanks, and rode dirt-bikes (motorcycles) all over Fort Hood’s training and impact area for years.
Killeen-Fort Hood became home to our family. It will always be Fort Hood for us.
That is not being stubborn, racial, or disrespectful to General Cavazos. We have three granddaughters who we love and cherish with the surname Cavazos.
Fort Hood is a big part of our family’s history. Fort Cavazos is not.
Fort Hood’s combat legacy was that of hell’s fires and Gunsmoke.
Now we are unwittingly “woke”. God help us!
George Van Riper
Harker Heights
(2) comments
I agree 100%. I came to Ft Hood as and E5. I served 3 tours on Ft Hood for 18 years 3 six year tours which led to my selection to E9. I also refuse to call it anything but Ft Hood. Why? Because I too refuse to accept the woke mob trying to please loud mouths. Unfortunately there have been many murders on Ft Hood over the years and with all the hatred of American and it's history not to mention a sitting resident in the White House and his ilk that hate America. Long live Ft Hood.
It will be Ft Hood to me also. I refuse to recognize a name change by far left woke activists who want to revise history. History revision is what totalitarian communist regimes do, not Americans
