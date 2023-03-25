To the Editor:
I read with interest your article regarding Congressman Pfluger’s office, and the delay in its opening.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
To the Editor:
I read with interest your article regarding Congressman Pfluger’s office, and the delay in its opening.
It is amazing that the Killeen Daily Herald would think that the federal government moves at that kind of speed. I personally contacted the congressman’s office, and was treated with the utmost kindness to a constituent.
What makes the Killeen Daily Herald think that the federal government moves at the pace to get an office opened that quickly?
The federal government moves at a slow pace. Want evidence? Try contacting the IRS or any other government entity.
I applaud Congressman Pfluger for opening the first congressional office ever in Killeen. The community, and the Killeen Daily Herald should be pleased that we now have a congressman who wants to be involved in helping this community and its constituents.
Bill Kliewer
Killeen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.