“Houston, we have a problem here.” The April 13, 1970, Apollo problem is replaced in 2023 by the problem of Republican extremism coming out of the state Capitol.
Updated: April 22, 2023 @ 10:29 am
To the Editor:
TEA’s takeover of Houston’s 180K-student school district smacks of appointed TEA director Mike Morath’s favorability to school vouchers. Since when do local school issues get quickly solved by outside entities?
Gov. Abbott, Lt. Gov. Patrick and others have made SB8 a political goal of theirs. It would seem that our state’s education agency has many challenges to address, including clarity in special ed services / policies and the severe shortages of teacher staff and retention.
Houston, and all of Texas, we have a problem here that centers with Republican state control drunk with power and behind the wheel that drives the lobbied interests of the NRA and the religious factions seeking to dictate individual rights while historically claiming to uphold them.
Citizens are being denied a future that will strengthen posterity and concentrate on addressing rising sea levels receding our Texas coastlines, loss of clean water and resources, keeping up with infrastructure (high-speed rail) in rapid growth, and clean air free of methane gases. All of these real concerns are not the focus of politicians who I see attending the rally and appearance of a past president in Waco. The state’s lieutenant governor, attorney general, various senators and reps all applauded and supported the continued accusations of election fraud and heard the Choir of Six insurrectionists who were convicted and jailed for their violent storming of the D.C. Capitol.
As a retired teacher, I await the passing of HB600, a long overdue COLA and needed benefit promises that have for decades been denied to our state’s public school teachers. I cannot imagine going to my school and wondering if my students and I will be murdered in a mass shooting today. Guns and ammo, including AR-15s, are so easily attained and carried as a result of drunk with power.
Please treat every election like your life depends on it because it DOES.
Nancy Pfiester
Harker Heights
