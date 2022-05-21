To the Editor:
Black Lives Matter Month and Juneteenth is a time to celebrate African-Americans’ freedom from slavery and encourage our achievements.
At my employer, EDP Renewables North America (EDPR NA), we look for ways to improve our workforce culture through diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Black American youth are the least likely racial group to enter into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.
I am an active member of the Black SynERGy Group (BSG), an EDPRNA group created to ensure a fair and equitable workplace for their Black employees and seeks out mentorship opportunities for students interested in STEM-related fields.
I am honored to work for EDPR NA, which is dedicated to seeing a better world through renewable energy development while embracing the cultures of the individuals who make these successes possible.
While the road to equality and racial justice is long, celebrating Juneteenth leaves me optimistic about the future for Black professionals in the workplace.
Adriana Reed
Houston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.