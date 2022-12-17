To the Editor:
The United Methodist Church has split over the issue of homosexuality. The United Methodist Church has maintained that homosexuality is sinful, and its ministers are not to marry homosexual couples and are not to be acting homosexually themselves.
However, many ministers are homosexual and the Bishop of Colorado is lesbian and marries homosexual couples. For about 25 years the Central Conference of the United Methodist Church contracted with me to see ministers and their families in psychotherapy.
This gave me a unique ability to witness the struggle within the church to address this issue. Several pastors came to me with identity struggles as they confronted the fact that they were gay —”and what do I do now?” They had all repressed their feelings and did all the “right things.” They had a wife (or husband) and children. Some left the church, some were kicked out and some continue to serve with “don’t ask, don’t tell.”
In a larger sense, we have all struggled with our attitudes toward homosexual people. As the gay world has become more open, many of us now know homosexual people, and they look and behave a lot like us. In the 1970s the American Psychiatric Association dropped homosexuality as a mental disorder.
Since then, overwhelming research shows that biology plays a big role in sexual identification. Once you drop the barriers of conventional behavior, as many young people have, sexuality is quite fluid and erotic behavior has many variations. This is true for homo sapiens and many other species. Intimacy is not limited to heterosexual relationships.
For many people the honest open sharing of feelings and experiences is man to man and woman to woman. When the guys get together to watch a football game, that can be an intimate experience, but not an erotic or sexual one.
In Bishop Lowery’s letter of resignation from the United Methodist Church as he joined the Global Methodist Church he laments, as I paraphrase his remarks, “we live in a country where one party believes in lies and the other embraces everything.” His embrace of fundamental theology may be comforting to some, but it jumps over the teaching of Jesus who embraced whores, lepers, tax collectors and the impoverished.
Thanks to St. Paul, we have the ”rules” of marriage. Given the way women were treated during St. Paul’s time, his teachings were revolutionary. Now we have moved beyond those authoritarian rules in relationships. There are many “rules” of the Bible that we disregard because they applied to the culture at the time but fundamentalist want to hang on to homosexuality above all other “rules.” What we know from science is that sexual orientation is often shaped in the developmental process, not a choice, and the variations are wide. Yes, there are those who want to openly experiment with different lifestyles, but having a person in psychotherapy who has struggled with this issue, it became clear to me that the origin of these feelings lingered in darkness for a long time.
First United Methodist Church in Temple has voted to join the Global Methodist Church. The struggle between progressives and fundamentalists in that church has a long history. They now, apparently, have found in Dr. Robbins a champion to cheer on the change. Some split in the United Methodist Church was inevitable since the global church body is dominated in voting by the African church which is very punitive toward homosexuality.
The Christian church has a long history of not sticking to the teachings of Jesus about love and acceptance. It hid while pioneers took over Indian land, justifying the action by believing that the Indians were not using it properly by tilling it as intended by the Bible. Christians turned a blind eye while Hitler shipped Jews off to concentration camps. The church split over slavery and avoided offending its slave-holding members. Now the church enters the culture wars of rejection and demonization. Much righteous pain has been inflicted on others around the world in the name of Christianity. Is it any wonder that the Christian faith is in decline as young people are more open to seeing the hypocrisy in action.
Once again Christianity is involved in judgment instead of love, compassion and inclusiveness. Oppose violence, crime and poverty — not difference.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.