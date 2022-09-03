During the 2016 campaign Trump claimed, “I could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose voters.” He declared “national emergencies” and subverted Congress’s responsibility for setting tariffs and drastically changed them himself. He has so far hidden his tax returns, but it is finally looking like they may be revealed. His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, during his trial, admitted Trump fudged the value of property.
Many years ago, Trump’s son admitted to another golfer that Russian money had bought at least one golf resort. Later that was denied. There was a time that Trump was so in debt that no U.S. bank would loan him money; the final paper trail is still to unfold. It apparently was quite an eye opener for Trump to find out when he was faced with massive bankruptcies that no one wanted his assets, so he was left to scramble for money “elsewhere.” The “elsewhere” is to be determined. During the campaign with Joe Biden, he used government staff and buildings for his campaign, a flagrant abuse of privilege and against the law.
Everyone knows now about his “big lie” and millions of people still believe it. Trump announced that the only way he could lose the election was if there was fraud, thus planting the seed of doubt if he did lose. Trump has often told lies, big and little. He promoted his Trump Tower in New York as 69 stories, when it has 58. At the completion of construction projects, he would sometimes claim the work wasn’t finished properly and withhold the final payment. With his team of lawyers, no one was able to challenge him.
Recent investigation has found classified documents in his home. Was this another flagrant abuse of power? Apparently as president, he claims just saying a document is declassified makes it so. He knows better.
Richard Nixon thought he was above the law, but Nixon did not cultivate the charisma of a strong leader, nor did he stimulate the prejudices of Americas as Trump has.
We know now that Trump was supportive of the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. His support of violent right-wing groups poses the problem that, if there is a lawful conviction of Donald Trump, subsequent violence will erupt. If millions of people believe he is just being picked on (victim), that opinion may supersede any facts or issues of criminal behavior. Donald Trump never admits he is wrong, leaving the issue of guilt to be determined by others. His followers will never believe he was wrong.
Is Donald Trump above the law? He may be, if loyalty to him is above the law.
