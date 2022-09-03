To the Editor:

During the 2016 campaign Trump claimed, “I could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose voters.” He declared “national emergencies” and subverted Congress’s responsibility for setting tariffs and drastically changed them himself. He has so far hidden his tax returns, but it is finally looking like they may be revealed. His former lawyer, Michael Cohen, during his trial, admitted Trump fudged the value of property.

