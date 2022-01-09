To the Editor:
At this point in the United States of America, these are the loudest voices:
1. Any kind of abortion should be banned, and yet 70% of Americans think some kind of abortion should be allowed.
2. The last presidential election was stolen by Biden, and yet no court has found fraud and Republican sponsored re-counts come up with the same results. 139 members of Congress voted to not certify the election of Biden.
3. Schools are teaching “Critical Race Theory” and books are being banned that discuss homosexuality, but there is no evidence that the material in the report “Critical Race Theory” is being taught in high schools and books like “Tom Sawyer” are suspect.
4. Legislative majorities, whether Republican or Democrat, are re-drawing their state maps to assure their party continues to be re-elected. People of color are either included or excluded based on the belief that they vote Democratic.
5. Recounts of the 2020 election were in communities of color. The unstated belief that people of color, who most often vote Democratic, are likely to commit fraud.
The loudest are often the people most likely to vote. If you get your information from Facebook or Twitter, you are not getting reliable facts.
Responsible journalism confirms facts before printing them. This is the ethics of newspapers and the major TV stations NBC, CBS, ABC, PBS and Fox that each fact has three separate confirmations of its accuracy.
They all have opinion segments that are opinions, not necessarily just the facts.
Unfortunately cable news is full of “facts” that support the five points of my article.
True facts and responsible voting can be a louder voice. Only then will the majority voice be heard.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.