To the Editor:
U.S. Republican representatives have set up a task force to investigate the Chinese Communist Government’s actions concerning the Wuhan virus, but the Democrats have declined to take part.
We do know that both the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Chinese Communist Government (CCG) declared in early January 2020 that the virus cannot be transmitted between humans.
The CCG also allowed approximately 1.5 million Wuhan citizens to leave China, traveling to many countries in the world, including 400,000 to the U.S.A.
What else will the task force discover concerning the Wuhan virus, CCG and WHO? And why will the Democrats not participate with the task force?
Thomas Wingo
Kempner
