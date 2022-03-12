To the Editor:
I am curious as to why Texas Republican elected officials want to stir up controversial social issues of race and sexuality as ways of promoting themselves for re-election.
We know that fear and hatred are powerful motivators and we can see Vladimir Putin using these themes to promote his war to fellow Russians. But why stir this stuff up in Texas?
After 50 years of counseling young people in the Central Texas area, I saw a dramatic change in how youths viewed race and sexuality.
When my children graduated from CCHS around 1990, the issue of race had declined. One year, the homecoming king was Black and the queen white.
The mix in Killeen and Copperas Cove was such that it was hard to classify race among students.
By 2000 everyone wanted to know your “orientation” i.e. sexual identity. In 1990, a kid would hide his/her homosexuality, but not in 2000.
Adults, however, did not follow the trend. They often disapproved of cross-race dating, and the rejection of their children who were gay was heart-wrenching.
This trend in the multi-cultural cities of Killeen and Copperas Cove was not happening in Lampasas, San Saba and I suspect not in other more rural communities.
I know families who moved to Lampasas to have a “more rural experience” for their children. So I guess I know the answer of why GOP elected officials stir this stuff up — it plays on the fears of rural Texans.
If you look at a map of Texas following the last election, every rural county went GOP. The current redistricting map tries to dilute enough urban areas with rural areas to make them GOP friendly.
I supported and voted for legislators like Jimmy Don Aycock, who was a conservative Republican fighting for education and smart spending. But he wasn’t in Austin to promote divisive issues, and the negativity proved to be too much for him, from my perspective. Now it seems Republican officials march to the lock step of the GOP.
I hope Texans can see the manipulation and not let these over-dramatized fears influence their voting.
We have much more important issues such as health care, electric grid, school finance and climate change to spend our time on never ending “bathroom bills” and its like.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
(2) comments
Another brainwashed BOOB. Democraps are so innocent when it comes to stirring up hate right???????? You sir are an idiot, if you want to know the truth BOTH parties are corrupt and liars.
Why do liberal democrats lie on issue after issue.
