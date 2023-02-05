To the Editor:
On the courthouse square in Belton stands a statue of a Confederate soldier. The debate here and across the country is what to do with symbols of the Civil War that honor participants.
Many would consider combatants as heroes and thus honor them with statues.
Why do we create heroes? As a psychotherapist for 50 years, I treated many soldiers who I would have considered heroes.
However, almost all of them would deny that distinction saying, “I was only doing my job.”
But a hero does show courage and sacrifice in a selfless way, doing it for others.
In our culture we create stories around heroes. Davy Crockett at the battle of the Alamo is a Texas favorite. Gen. George S. Patton at the Battle of the Bulge is revered by many.
Who is considered a hero is in the eye of the beholder.
Martin Luther King is a hero for many, but to others, so were the Arabs who flew planes into the towers in New York. Suicide bombers in Iraq fit the definition as they sacrifice themselves for others.
The admiration of a hero says way more about us than the object of our admiration.
When historians found out that Davy Crockett was captured and probably shot in a firing squad, you would have thought the world was coming to an end in Texas!
Davy Crockett is a story (myth) about rugged Texans and our fighting spirit, and the story about him propels this identity.
So what is our attachment to Confederate war heroes?
When Rutherford B. Hayes was elected president, he struck a deal that he would withdraw federal troops from the South.
Gradually, white Southerners re-established their political and social control with Jim Crow laws and the creation of monuments to re-write the story of the war.
The South not only lost the war, it lost its identity. Making statues helped create pride in the struggle to preserve this identity.
Like Texas and Davy Crockett, the South still holds an anti-government attitude, and I have friends who are still mad about Sherman’s march to the sea.
At this point we need to take a very hard reflective look at what we want the statue in Belton to represent.
The history behind the placing of these statues all over the South is a nasty history of lynchings and White supremacy.
For others it is a gallant struggle of heroic proportions against northern aggression — but it was a war to destroy the Union.
The irony may be that we recently convicted people of trying to do the same thing.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
