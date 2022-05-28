To the Editor:
I have had a member of my church proudly show me their assault weapon and talk about self-defense.
At the time I did not push the issue by questioning, “Defending against what?”
I live in the country and have a license to carry a firearm.
My idea of defense is against a burglar or thief (I would not want to kill a thief but prefer to scare him/her to the point they dropped what they were stealing.)
I now know that the defense is against someone taking his/her “freedom.” This is rather vague but has a suspicious or even paranoid idea that we are under “attack” and may have to use violence to correct the situation.
I have sat and had coffee with “the guys” in the morning and the blustering talk is rather macho of “what I would do“ like kick their a** or nuke ’m.”
I was always a party pooper asking, “What would you really do?”
To the credit of two of my friends, they took constructive action and ran for city council and school board. They were excellent members.
The rhetoric for many reflects powerlessness and the frustration that things change and that is scary.
My son designed a sub-sonic rifle to kill hogs.
What is the reason to own one otherwise?
Target ranges may have a bull’s eye for a target, but it often is a profile of a person.
The rise of the far-right militias are specifically there to use violence to make change in our government.
The fear mongering of Fox News commentators and online agitators encourages this solution to change.
Certain people will act out the verbal hate of others.
On Jan. 6, 2021, President Donald Trump told the crowd, “You have to be strong to take back your country” and we now know how hundreds of people interpreted that message.
Solution: Background checks and registration of all assault weapons.
If you don’t want it registered, you believe in the conspiracy that the government will someday come and get you and you will have no defense.
No one with violent history, domestic abuse or assault is eligible.
You can’t own one until 21, same as drinking age.
The weapon must be re-registered each year to update history, etc.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
