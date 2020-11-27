To the Editor:
A friend sent me an email wondering why the Republican Party changed from a business man’s party to a working man’s party.
Years ago the Republican Party was supportive of big business, but if you look at Texas as an example of America at large, the picture is different now. Now Republican voting majority is rural and the vote is about racial fear and economic fragility.
The Republican Party has now become the rural party vs the urban Democratic Party.
Republican legislatures were able to gerrymander their states after the 2010 census, as Texas did, to dilute urban Black influence and give more power to rural areas. Nationwide, rural areas voted for Trump and urban areas voted for Biden.
Having watched FOX opinion personalities (Carlson and Hannity), the issue of racially perpetrated violence was dominant.
President Trump also made it a theme of his campaign. This was not the case of all other media on TV, newsprint and scientists who were much more focused on the pandemic and financial crises of families.
The pandemic, during the summer before the election, was mostly urban. Prior to this time the rural families had seen fewer financial crises than urban families.You could see this attitude in mask-wearing behavior.
The Fort Hood area leans Republican and mask wearing was minimal until more recently. People in Lampasas were slower to wear a mask.
Since rural areas were not as affected by the pandemic, other issues such as Black Lives Matter, urban violence and defunding the police were more influential.
When it became apparent that urban Black voters were going to turn out in big numbers to vote, White rural voters turned out to counter them.
The Republican Party successfully labeled the Democrats as socialists, said that they would de-fund the police and allow violence to go unchecked.
In America and particularly in the South, the fear of Black people having political power is very much present. Pollsters will not hear people say they are voting against minorities, so the polls continue to be inaccurate.
Like Texas’ appeal before the Supreme Court on the accusation of gerrymanding the state to diminish minority voting, they argued successfully that they were only assuring Republican victories.
Rural America is fearful. The jobs are in metropolitan areas, farming is being owned by conglomerates, medical care is scarce and the population is mostly white and aging. The Republican Party has played on these fears and captured the rural vote.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
