To the Editor:
Following World War II, Russia annexed adjacent countries forming the Soviet Union. Stalin then sent Russians to live in these countries thus diluting the native population.
That happened in Ukraine and currently Russia has a stalemate war with Ukraine on the NE corner of the country where Russian speaking people live.
Following World War I when the Austro-Hungarian Empire was dismantled, German speaking Austria and Germany were split into separate countries.
As Hitler rose to power, the nationalistic fervor of unification of German speaking peoples (known as Anschluss) led to a disinformation campaign in Germany, allowing Hitler to invade Austria.
Putin is now using the same play book. His PR to the Russian people is to re-establish the power and prestige of the former Soviet Union. Remember the current democratically elected government of Ukraine followed the ousting of the Russian puppet who fled to Russia after the revolt.
Putin is now justified in not only “protecting” Russians in Ukraine but re-establishing the rightful government aligned with Russia.
Crimea was occupied without resistance six years ago. Putin believes he will not be challenged again if he invades Ukraine and establishes his own government, thus “re-uniting” the lost country of the Soviet Union and protecting Russian speaking people of Ukraine.
Putin’s fear of NATO seems even more irrational since none of the countries in NATO plan to invade Russia. And yet Putin projects his own behavior onto others thus perceiving them as a threat.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
