To the Editor:
America is too selfish to support those threatened in Europe. We are now four years into “America First” and “Make America Great Again.”
Although these are not the themes of the current administration, the isolationist attitudes continue in trade with other countries and opposition to government policies that are perceived as “threats to our freedom.”
The hardships of the last two years make it even more difficult to endure more difficulties as the Ukrainian war raises inflation.
My concern is historical. Following World War I, America was very isolationist and opposed the forming of the League of Nations, an effort to create cooperation among nations. Hitler was able to conquer all of Europe without America entering the war.
“It wasn’t our fight” and neither is the war in Ukraine. President Trump was not supportive of NATO and wanted Russia to re-join the G-7 economic summit, from which he had been excluded following his annexation of Crimea.
Russia (and China) perceives America as weak, divided, isolationist and as a democracy, unable to respond quickly to crises.
This invasion is the first chapter in Russia’s support of other Russian speaking peoples in central Europe.
The Baltic states, Poland and Hungary all have substantial Russian-speaking sections. Putin may well use the same playbook of spurring up Russian nationalism by claiming these peoples are being abused.
America was not willing to pull together to fight a pandemic nor will it rise to the challenge of dictators trampling democracy in the world.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
(1) comment
We have spent far too much time, lives and treasure fighting in places where we have no business.
