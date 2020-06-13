To the Editor:
The murder of George Floyd is more than another cop killing a black citizen. It is sedition.
Sedition, (conduct or speech inciting people to rebel against the authority of a state or monarch.), is exactly what Officer Chauvin was executing.
Even though other people urged him to take his knee off Mr. Floyd’s neck, he stayed on his task of murder and sedition.
He knew Mr. Floyd was going to die from his actions, and he knew it would create a firestorm of rebellion nationwide.
This is a new terrorism in this country: Create havoc from within, and hide behind a position of authority.
We saw terrorists indoctrinate themselves in America and learn aviation skills only to act out on Sept. 11, 2001.
That was old school. Now, we have many Americans in this country who hate America and want to see it destroyed. Create a race war with an outrageous act, and be protected by the law!
Officer Chauvin needs to be fully investigated to determine his motive of murder, and sedition, and who else does it involve.
Citizens of all cultures, see what is really happening here, and do not let it tear the country apart.
Unite together for justice, peacefully, and also, together put godly people into public office and get rid of the multi-decades long status quo politicians who have allowed godless injustice to prevail.
Today you can be killed at a routine traffic stop, if you are black; or be killed at a department store, at school, at the movie theater, at church, right before, or after birth, and the list goes on.
Time to unite with a common goal of peace, justice, and prosperity. It will take a change of heart only possible through the power of God — the God this country chooses to ignore!
Greg Porter
Kempner
