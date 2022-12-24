To the Editor:
Elon Musk has Asperger’s Syndrome.
He has claimed himself to have the syndrome. It is part of the autism spectrum and has high- and low-functioning qualities. Some people with the condition can be brilliant but usually in a narrow way.
The person may know all the batting averages of hundreds of players or can name the lead character in every movie for the last 50 years.
What is common is that all people with this condition are challenged when it comes to interpersonal skills. Elon Musk is obviously brilliant when it comes to making cars and space ships but buying a social media business? Well let me just say, it is obvious that people skills are not his strong suit.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
