Kempner reader says next nine months will be critical for nation
To the Editor:
We are retired and have stayed home now for two weeks except to get curbside groceries.
As long as the food chain supply works we can do this.
For those who need the income to survive from week to week, having no income is a disaster.
With the schools out, two-income families are one-income families at best. The federal rescue money will help, but it may be a month getting in your pocket.
Even though our governments at all levels have been inept at handling this crisis early (including Copperas Cove for not ordering shelter-in-place guidelines). we hope they eventually will establish systems for us to survive for the next nine months.
Why nine months? In 1918, St. Louis relaxed its shelter-in-place order when death rates dropped significantly. Within a month, the death rate was right back up.
Walmart and H-E-B parking lots are full. What are people thinking? It is like trying to tell your teenager about the dangers of driving — “Thanks Dad, but it won’t happen to me. I’ll be careful.”
Unless there are strict guidelines for people to stay away from each other, this crisis will move from New York to St. Louis, to Omaha to Denver, to rural America etc.
Within a month it will be everywhere and unless governments step up to create the emergency infrastructure to protect essential industries and thus essential supplies to shelter in place, the virus will play out naturally with a million deaths.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
