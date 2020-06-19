To the Editor:
The video clip of Sen. John Cornyn’s conversation with former administrator for civil rights in the Obama administration reflects how naive white people are about racist attitudes. Consider the following.
1. Texas, defending its gerrymandering of Texas congressional districts before the Supreme Court, claimed it was a process of cutting up Texas so Republicans would be elected. That meant diluting brown and black voters so white voters would be electing Republicans. The Supreme Court felt it did not have the skills to correct the problem, so they punted, giving the green light to further gerrymandering to assure one party wins. Democrats have done this in other states.
2. Texas does not expand Medicaid to working poor even though the federal government will pay most of the expense. These are the black and brown members of our state who are the essential workers that keep the shelves stocked, rooms cleaned and process the groceries. Texas, in its Republican anti-federal government administration, thinks the burden will gradually be shifted to Texas, so no thanks. They do that with more money in reserves than any state in the union.
3. Why did the Southern states turn Republican after the 1964 Civil Rights Act signed by President Johnson, a Democrat? Although that legislation went a long way toward ending Jim Crow laws and voter suppression of minorities, we see now Republican efforts to claim election fraud, change voter registration laws and support voter ID efforts.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
