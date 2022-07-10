To the Editor:
Another mas shooting! What’s wrong with this world?
Back when I was in school there wasn’t this much hate. I never heard of a mass shooting but back then, your parents were always around or your grandparents. There were no violent video games or TV for young ones. If you were troubled, you talked it out with a parent or school person and got help.
We have good gun laws and the red flag laws. They just need to be enforced. Most children are raised by themselves. I know, I was a working mother, too. But you try to work around your children and when you couldn’t, you got someone to help.
We all need to take a look around us and start being more human. Be nice to each other and teach the children to be, too. I don’t particularly like guns, but I will hold up anyone’s right to have or carry.
We need the violent video games gone. That is were the kids get most of their ideas from. I drove a school bus for years and you would be scared to death, the way the kids talk to each other and the things they talk about.
I’m not saying all children are bad or not being parented; there are some great families out there.
Also, if the parents were held responsible for the shootings, they would stop!
Carolyn Bruce
Kempner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.