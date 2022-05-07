To the Editor:
The Enlightenment had a profound influence on the writers of our Constitution.
They were painfully aware of the abusive power of kings and church authorities who imposed their religious laws because they were God’s authority on earth.
The history of the world is full of examples of persecuting others for believing differently from those with authority or power.
Unfortunately the writings of Mohammad can be twisted into righteous persecution of infidels.
Protestants and Catholics have killed each other for centuries and the worse part of England’s history has been the persecution of others who have different beliefs.
Our history and laws have been profoundly influenced by the ethics that Christianity brings to the table. Although far from perfect in our implementation of the values of the Constitution, it insists on the toleration of difference. Americans have been tenacious in their belief in privacy and the right to make your own decisions, even bad ones.
We are abhorred at the way women are treated in parts of the Islamic world but those laws are a reflection of their interpretation of Islamic law (which is a perversion of the teachings of Mohammad).
Similarly the anti-abortion movement quotes the Bible and many Catholic bishops have voted to deny Communion to politicians who support a women’s choice about having an abortion.
What happened to the concept of winning the hearts and minds of people on issues of faith?
The pursuit of power and electability have been so consumed by the demonization of opposing views we have now lost the ability to tolerate difference.
At its worst is intolerance when it doesn’t affect you personally. Assaults on Chinese Americans because they look oriental.
Attacks on Jews with the spread of malicious conspiracies.
You should not marry someone of the same sex.
The United Methodist Church’s Bishop for the Central Conference resigned to join the Global Methodist Church in his opposition to homosexuals becoming clergy.
That is a private matter but reflects the intensity of literal interpretation of holy writing. be they Koran, Bible or Hindu.
Warren Townsend
Kempner
