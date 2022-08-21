To the Editor:
Regarding the letter about veterinarians (Opinion, Aug. 6), you are on the right page!
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 9:27 am
To the Editor:
Regarding the letter about veterinarians (Opinion, Aug. 6), you are on the right page!
We are overcharged and a lot of the time talked into surgery and meds that are not needed.
I had a cat with an ear that was bent over; I was talked into surgery — $ 900. Afterward the ear is the same.
I talked to them. Oh, well, they said.
I now have another vet. He is great and honest. I have another cat that it (the ear problem) happened to. The vet told me it wasn’t a big deal, it wasn’t hurting him, and I didn’t need to do anything but keep it clean. No charge.
Boy, that’s a doctor that cares. It is a shame that there are vets that take advantage of us with our pets.
Carolyn Bruce
Kempner
