Killeen businessman apologizes for forwarding insensitive article
To the Editor:
I want to apologize to anyone that was offended, hurt, or upset about the Facebook article that I forwarded last week. I read the article, thought it was interesting, and forwarded it. If it upset you or was hurtful or taken as racist, I apologize.
I shouldn’t have forwarded it. I regret forwarding the article and meant no harm or offense to anyone by the post and if I could retract it, I would.
Sincerely,
Jim Wright
Killeen
