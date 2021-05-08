To the Editor:
It’s Mother’s Day weekend and so many mothers around the world are being honored.
Just had to stop everything to pen this little letter — not that my mom is any different from anyone’s mom but because after this election, I have an even greater appreciation of my mom.
I love my mother and she has taught me so many lessons about life the one that will always go with me so matter where I go is to do your best, be kind and be thankful for all things.
This Mother’s Day I can’t be in Mississippi but will travel soon to celebrate with family. Killeen holds a fondness in my heart for great women (Nana) who have poured into me the many values that I hold dear, so a BIG shout-out to mothers in Killeen and surrounding areas.
Lastly, the greatest asset that a mother has is her children. Yes, I know it’s our day, but I wanted to make sure that my sons know why Mother’s Day is special to me.
Yes, I am a woman of faith who believes in God’s promises and believes that we should be fair in all things that we do, but I also believe that my first service is to my family.
This Mother’s Day and every holiday I would like for my children to know that “because of them it would not be a me, that I miss cooking the late meals, picking up dirty clothes, washing piles of dishes, ringing the cowbells, cheering chants, driving to the many games, watching you receive your many honors, being the nurse, coming to your colleges to ensure you have what you need, spending my last dollar on cleats, sporting gear and Gatorade ... this list goes on and on, but most importantly, I enjoy loving each of you and watching you grow.
How you work through bad and good times? How you treat people? Seeing your love for your children?
Mothers, today and every day let us enjoy the small moments and teach so when there are BIG moments, our children will think “Mom said that I should do ...”
Throughout this election I have remembered what my wise mother has taught me: to be thankful every step of the way.
One day when I am not around to do the small chores around the house, drive to your homes or work in the community that we call home, I hope you remember what your mother says every day, other than “Work Will Win When Wishing.” Remember these three words “I Love You!”
Mothers, let’s make sure we pour out the love, no matter the gift, presence or day. The greatest Mother’s Day gift is already in our possession — our children.
Happy Mother’s Day!
Darryl, Daniel and David. “I Love You!”
Nina M. Cobb
Killeen
