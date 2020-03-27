To the Editor:
On Friday, March 20, my wife and I were at the Walmart on West Stan Schlueter Loop attempting to find a few items we were in need of.
Nothing was on the paper products shelves and cleaning supplies were almost non-existent. We were by the meat section when a woman went by us with three containers of Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.
I asked where she had found them and were told she had gotten the last three.
Then, to our surprise she offered one to us. At first, we refused, but then she offered a container again. This time we accepted and thanked her many times.
In the city of Killeen, it seems like there is increase of crimes and people have become cold toward each other.
This woman showed me I was wrong and there are still great people in Killeen.
All we can say is, “Thank you, kind lady”.
Pam and Bill Ryan
Killeen
