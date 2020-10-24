To the Editor:
First I’d like to remind you of what a zero-tolerance policy is. A zero-tolerance policy is one which imposes a punishment for every infraction of a stated rule. Zero-tolerance policies forbid people in positions of authority from exercising discretion or changing punishments to fit the circumstances subjectively; they are required to impose a predetermined punishment regardless of individual culpability, extenuating circumstances, or history. This predetermined punishment, whether mild or severe, is always meted out.
From a law firm: Moral turpitude. Does it matter if the domestic violence was against a spouse? It can matter if the alleged domestic violence involved a spouse. In many states, the identity of the alleged victim is a huge factor. When it is a spouse, domestic violence is a crime of moral turpitude. When it is someone different, it is not a crime of moral turpitude. It would seem odd to me if domestic violence isn’t moral turpitude while adultery is considered moral turpitude.
Doing nothing in regards to [Taina Maya’s] arrest makes this stink of an unprofessional relationship and preferential treatment due to her high ranking position within the Killeen Independent School District. The district fired a bus driver within hours of his incident, yet the double standard displayed by the district in this case is sickening. The bus driver was not allowed due process such as retaining a lawyer or having any time to dispute the circumstances around the incident. Ms. Maya returned to work after bonding out of jail and proceeded to host a Facebook live.
The district likes to pick and choose who it will support and who they will attack. Teachers, bus drivers, secretaries, and aides were all silenced on social media when they expressed any displeasure about the virtual platforms. Parents are blocked from your own page due to voicing concerns or asking the hard questions; I should know because you did this to me. However, you protect an abuser. Your employee code of conduct clearly states that employees must maintain high standards even when not at work. So how does an abuser get a free pass? Is it because she’s a woman and women don’t beat their husbands? Is it because you state zero tolerance but that only applies to your male employees? You must adhere to the same standard for every employee.
Each day that passes indicates that you tolerate and condone family violence. The district should have suspended her pending the outcome of the investigation and court. Ms. Maya is the public face of the Killeen ISD. Do you want to be known at the district that protects the aggressors of domestic violence or show that you do not support domestic violence by taking some action? What is the scope of your moral turpitude? Or does that only apply to those who barely make a living wage?
Respectfully,
Matthew Massa
Killeen
Log In
